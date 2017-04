Will the #BlackInkCrew fam respect Kit? Find out TONIGHT at 8/7c! A post shared by Love & Hip Hop (@lovehiphopvh1) on Apr 5, 2017 at 8:44am PDT

Black Ink Crew went down last night and Ceaser is easy to please…once he’s had you. Kitty, his brand ambassador, is moving on up after kissing Ceaser last week and Sky is not having it!

Turn the page to see someone tear up everything on her exist…

Instagram/vh1 youtube