RIP: Man Dies Trying To Devour Huge Donut In Eating Contest

Colorado Man Dies In Donut Eating Contest

This is the second, food-related contest death reported this week in the states. A man who participated in a donut eating contest in Denver’s “Vodoo Doughnut”, choked while trying to devour a HUGE donut. The half-pound glazed donut was supposed to go down in less than 80 seconds. Instead, Travis Malouff, 42, died from “asphyxia, due to obstruction of the airway,” according to the Denver Medical Examiner’s Office.

Witnesses say, the man tore the donut in half and started eating as much as he could. He walked around and took a sip of water. After another bite of doughnut, he then hunched over the counter and starting pounding on it, according to CBS. He died on the scene.

Ironically, Malouff’s death came the same day as the death of a Connecticut college student in a similar, widely reported case. The student, 20-year-old Caitlin Nelson, choked during a pancake eating challenge.