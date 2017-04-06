Caucasian Glee: Ivanka Trump’s “Scammy” Looking Neighbor Is PETTY Goals

Joanne, is that you?

Ivanka Trump’s Joanne The Scammer Looking Neighbor Is PETTY Goals

Protesters in support of the LGBTQ community gathered outside of Ivanka Trump’s Washington D.C. home this past weekend, to demand some support from the First Daughter. The 200 plus gatherers held an actual dance party on her street, where protestors pranced to records like Bel Biv Devoe’s Poison. They chanted “dance with us, Ivanka”, according to the Huff Post. The high-energy protest scene sounds electrifying.

If that wasn’t festive enough, Ivanka’s neighbor, who uncannily resembles Joanne The Scammer, watched on the sideline. The caucasian woman was elegant, in a fur coat with a full glass of wine, smiling.

Her profile has the internet going nuts. People are calling the woman, a “national hero”, and saying she is “petty goals”.

Ivanka Trump's neighbor came outside to cheer on queer protestors while drinking wine in a fur coat. SHE IS MY SPIRIT ANIMAL pic.twitter.com/IUXZBeW9CZ — Cole Ledford (@ColeLedford11) April 3, 2017

LOL. See more reactions to Ivanka’s petty neighbor after the flip.