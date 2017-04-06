Exclusive: See The Latest Pics Of Reggie Bush’s Alleged Love Child

Little Preston Alexander Is Growing Up Fast

Reggie Bush’s alleged out-of-wedlock son is growing up to be quite a cute little baby.

In a series of sweet snaps posted to his mother, Miami cocktail waitress Monique Exposito’s Instagram page, the tot looks adorable in his mother’s arms, cuddling his big sister in bed and splayed on his back, his large eyes gazing at the camera.

Preston is allegedly the result of a tryst between Bush and Exposito behind the back of his wife, Lilit, and her estranged husband, Alex Bastin.

As Exposito fights Bush for child support for the boy, she has become something of a social media celebrity, with young girls flooding her pages with comments about her being their “hero.”

Do you think the baby looks like Reggie?

Instagram