Pure Comedy: Pinocchio Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s Kindergarten Press Conference Spoof Is Hilarious [Video]

The Daily Show Spoofs Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s Daily Media Briefings

Donald Trump’s Press Secretary Sean Spicer has become a caricature of himself due to his rude and often befuddling daily press briefings. He’s berated respected journalists, been rude and generally talked to them like children.

Trevor Noah and The Daily Show staff took notice of this and put together a lil spoof that will highlight this in the most hilarious and brilliant of ways…

Gotta be hard to feel like a real man when there is always someone pulling your strings and making you dance like a puppet.

