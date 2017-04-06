Study: Black Doctors Make Less Salary Than Whites, But They’re ‘﻿Happier’

Black Doctors Make Less Salary Than Any Other Race

Physician incomes are on the rise, but a study shows that a pay gap still exists. According to a study done by MedScape, black physicians still make less than white doctors and every other race, on average. Black doctors make around 15% less salary than their white counterparts. According to the study, White/Caucasian physicians earn the most ($303,000), followed by those who are Asian ($283,000), Hispanic ($271,000), and black/African American ($262,000).

However large the difference in earning, the findings did also find that black doctors are significantly happier than their white counterparts. Although black physicians deal with a lot more discrimination from colleagues and patients.

In comments on a recent Medscape article[13] on the BMJ findings, several black physicians said discrimination against them had made it harder to do their work. “No matter how hard I try, or how well I treat my patients and the staff, I do not receive as much respect or credit for my efforts as does my male, white counterpart,” a female neonatal/perinatal doctor wrote. “One nurse even told me to shut up.”

As a group, female physicians consistently make less money than their male counterparts in Medscape reports. 16% less this year, with male doctors earning $229,000 and females $197,000 according to the data. However, one possible factor in the pay gap is that women physicians are more likely to be employed, and employed physicians earn less than their self-employed colleagues.

Are we shocked? Or nah.

