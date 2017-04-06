So Sweet: SC Teen Takes His 93-Year-Old Grandmother To Prom



A lil positivity…

Teen Takes 93-Year-Old Grandma To Prom

A teen’s decision to take his 93-year-old grandmother to his school dance is going viral. Connor Campbell of Summerville, South Carolina took his granny Betty Jane Keene to his junior prom.

According to The AJC, Connor promised his grandmother last year that he’d take her to the big dance because she’d never been. Not only did he take her to prom as promised, he made sure they matched in pink.

“I had a wrist corsage with pink roses. He had a pink rose boutonniere,” said Keene. “He’s such a handsome boy.”

This all comes after another teen, Bryce Maine of Alabama, was banned from taking his grandma to prom.

Bryce made the request on his 18th birthday and was quickly shot down because administrators worried that she might distribute alcohol to students.

A #LetNannyGoToProm hashtag has since been started.

What do YOU think about grandmothers going to prom???

