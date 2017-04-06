Growing Up Hip Hop ATL Teaser: Bow Wow, Reginae Carter, Zonnique, And More [Video]

By Bossip Staff

You all checking for #GUHHATL this spring?

The cast consist of Bow Wow, Shaniah Mauldin, Jermaine Dupri’s biological daughter; Reginae Carter, daughter of Lil’ Wayne; Ayana Fite daughter of The Beastie Boys’, DJ Hurricane; Brandon Barnes, son of hip hop manager Ms. Deb and brother of hip hop star Waka Flocka and Zonnique Pullins, daughter of T.I. and Tiny.

