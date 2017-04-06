Stop The Domestic Violence: ‘Empire’ Actor Morocco Omari Popped For Allegedly Putting Hands On A Woman

Morocco Omari Of ‘Empire’ Fame Arrested For Domestic Violence In Chicago

The actor who plays Lucious Lyon’s half-brother on Empire has been arrested for allegedly getting violent with a 24-year-old woman.

TMZ is reporting that the victim called Chicago cops yesterday after she and Morocco got into an argument and he pushed her to the ground several times.

The woman says she sustained injures to both her neck and chest.

When the cops arrives and saw the injuries, they booked Omari on misdemeanor domestic battery charges.

Bad couple weeks of press for the folks at Empire…

Image via WENN