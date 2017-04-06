Be Humble, Hannn? French Montana’s “Nappy” Slander Re-Ignites Debate Over Kendrick Lamar’s “Misogynoir” Lyrics

French Montana “Nappy” Tweet Sparks Debate Over Kendrick Lamar Lyrics Again

Last week, Kendrick Lamar came under fire for his “Humble” lyrics which extolled the virtues of women who don’t seek admiration via filters, photoshop, surgery and other forms of fraudulence.

Feminists from every section of the internet formed Voltron to ride out on Compton’s king for his misguided misogyny and lack of understanding.

Today, in an odd case of polarization, French Montana is also facing backlash for the exact opposite commentary.

The idea that both men could be “attacked” the same way for their opposite opinions was FAR too much for the internet to handle.

Both men and women seem confused as to what the problem is, flip the page to see what all the fuss is about.

Image via WENN