SMH: 25-Year-Old Leaves A Huge Face Knot On Senior Citizen Over Fender Bender

Woman In Her 20’s Gives 67-Year-Old A Crazy Knot And Breaks Her Arm

A young woman was in tears during an interview with the Fox 5 San Diego news, after being arrested for felony. A fender bender in a thrift store parking lot led to the violent brawl. 25-year-old Vanessa Ortiz and an unidentified 67-year-old woman duked it out, as a witness nearby recorded the whole ordeal.

In the video, Ortiz swings several punches at the older woman before eventually grabbing her by the ponytail and shoving her to the ground. POW! The older woman hit the ground face first. You can then see her on the ground with what appears to be a broken arm.

“I pushed her. And it was an accident,” Ortiz said after the incident. “And my apologies to her and her family, whatever.”

This woman is insane! “She’s not your average old lady; she’s like a spicy old lady,” Ortiz added. “As you can see I have scratches on my face; she snatched my glasses off.” Ortoz is being held with out bail. Go figure.