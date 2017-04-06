Call Frack! Did Kandi Make Porsha Williams Breakdown During The #RHOA Reunion?

Poor thang…

Porsha Williams Seen Crying In RHOA Reunion Clip

The RHOA reunion is set to be as explosive as promised and new details have emerged.

As previously reported rumors swirled that Todd Tucker would shadily out Porsha Williams for sleeping with her “Frack” Phaedra Parks’ husband Apollo Nida.



That of course was debunked by Porsha herself who called the story “bulls***.”

What is true however, is that Porsha’s seen having a mini-breakdown during the reunion and it looks like Kandi Burruss is behind it.

According to E Online who got an exclusive clip of the 4-part (whoa!) reunion, the entire cast consisting of Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Phaedra Parks, Porsha Williams and Shereé Whitfield will be on hand. Also nearby will Porsha’s “bestie” Shamea Morton as well as all of the RHOA hubbies/exes except for Matt Jordan who was reportedly banned, not by Kenya but by producers.

E reports that in the four-part series Kenya and Shereé will go head-to-head over Chateau Sheree and Moore Manor and Phaedra and Kenya will recap their short-lived friendship.

Somewhere during the 4-part foolishness however, things will get especially interesting when Kandi and Porsha face off over those insane drugging allegations.

A tearful Kandi will blast not only Porsha for alleging that Kandi and Todd wanted to drug her and take her to a sex dungeon but PHAEDRA.

“Y’all accused me of being a f*** rapist!” says Kandi through tears. “I was served a cease and desist, so I will have Phaedra speak,” says Porsha.

That’s especially interesting since rumors are running rampant that Porsha’s going to reveal that PHAEDRA is the one who told her that crazy drugging accusation.

“You keep saying ‘why I think she pulls your strings,'” yells Kandi while Porsha breaks down. “Tell me what’s going on,” says Porsha to Phaedra. “The lies, the lies, the lies,” says Kandi before Porsha storms off the stage. “She’s a fraud, I been telling you that,” says Shamea.

Of course no one really knows why Porsha was crying, you KNOW how Bravo is with their editing.

Watch the explosive trailer below.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion kicks off Sunday, April 16 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

Will YOU be watching???