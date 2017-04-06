Worse Than Pepsi: A History Of Racist Ads That Deserved To Be Pulled

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 17

History Of Racist Ads

Pepsi is coming under fire for its completely dumb ad that’s treating protest like something you can…*snicker*…bottle up with a soda. Pepsi pulled its ad and apologized to Kendall Jenner for some reason. But they’re not the first to come under fire for racist ads.

Take a look at some other ads that got dragged for being trash and racist.

This racist Volkswagon ad was pulled

This Sony ad is 10 years old but it’s resurfaced online

This looks very slave mastery.

The Kool-Aid man balling with baggy shorts? C’mon guys.

The 60s were something else, huh

This Mountain Dew ad was misogynist and racist and everything wrong. It was pulled immediately.

    Continue Slideshow

    This ad of a woman cleaning the black off of a guy didn’t go well

    This Confederate ad is…yeah.

    This Gap ad had some troubling imagery.

    KFC? Racist?

    The Popeye’s lady has been getting destroyed from jump

    Here’s another banned KFC ad

    Black people love chocolate. Get it.

    Mary J. Blige singing about chicken and that got pulled real quick

    This Volkswagon ad was deemed racist early

    Nivea pulled this “white is purity” ad

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314151617
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus