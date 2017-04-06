Worse Than Pepsi: A History Of Racist Ads That Deserved To Be Pulled
History Of Racist Ads
Pepsi is coming under fire for its completely dumb ad that’s treating protest like something you can…*snicker*…bottle up with a soda. Pepsi pulled its ad and apologized to Kendall Jenner for some reason. But they’re not the first to come under fire for racist ads.
Take a look at some other ads that got dragged for being trash and racist.
This racist Volkswagon ad was pulled
This Sony ad is 10 years old but it’s resurfaced online
The Kool-Aid man balling with baggy shorts? C’mon guys.
The 60s were something else, huh
This Mountain Dew ad was misogynist and racist and everything wrong. It was pulled immediately.
This ad of a woman cleaning the black off of a guy didn’t go well
This Confederate ad is…yeah.
KFC? Racist?
Here’s another banned KFC ad
Black people love chocolate. Get it.
Mary J. Blige singing about chicken and that got pulled real quick
This Volkswagon ad was deemed racist early
Nivea pulled this “white is purity” ad