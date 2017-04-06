R.I.P. 90-Year-Old Insult Comedy Legend Don Rickles Dies Of Kidney Failure

Comedian Don Rickles Passes Away At Age 90

We all have to go at some point, today was Don Rickles day…

According to NYDailyNews, the iconic insulter passed away of kidney failure at his Los Angeles home. He was 90 years old.

The comedian appeared in a host of movies, but was best remembered for guest appearances on a variety of talk and comedy shows, where he would trade good-natured insults with hosts and guests. One of the best-known skits involved a “Tonight Show” appearance when Carson was interviewing Sinatra. Rickles appears on stage and immediately drops to his knees to kiss Sinatra’s ring, before he launches into a routine replete with references to Sinatra’s alleged mob ties. “When you enter a room, you have to kiss his ring,” Rickles once joked about Sinatra. “I don’t mind, but he has it in his back pocket.”

Frank Sinatra has a great story that epitomizes Rickles’ humor:

“He came over to the table and he said, ‘Frank, do me a favor, will you? I’m sitting with a very pretty girl and, uh, I’m trying to make out, you know,’” Sinatra said. “And he said, ‘I told her I know you and she really doesn’t believe me. Would you stop by the table?’ And I said all right, I was just about finished, and I walked by the table and I said, ‘How are ya, Don? Nice to see you.’ And he said, ‘Can’t you see I’m eating, Frank?’ “

Despite his sharp-edged comedy style, to a man, everyone who knew him says he was a very sweet and kind man who loved his friends and family very much.

We are celebrating our 52nd Wedding Anniversary March 14th. Happy Anniversary my dear wife, Barbara. You are my life. ❤️❌⭕Pussycat

(Me) — Don Rickles (@DonRickles) March 12, 2017

R.I.P. Don Rickles, you were a OG in the roast game before “roast” was even a mainstream slang.

Some poignant reactions on the flip side.

Image via WENN