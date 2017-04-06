Epitome Of Bad Parents: Philly-Area Couple “Gifts” Their 9 Daughters To Cult Leader To Be His Wives

Husband And Wife Arrested For Gifting 9 Daughters To Cult Leader

We’ve written a LOT of stories about ain’t s#!t parents, but this is a new level of scumbaggery.

A husband and wife living near Philadelphia have been arrested and charged with child endangerment after “gifting” their 9 daughters to a cult leader to become wives according to NYDailyNews.

The couple had broken away from their former Amish lifestyle and ran to Lee Kaplan for help with their finances.

Police ultimately found the family, including the couple’s nine daughters and two grandchildren, living with Kaplan when a neighbor’s tip led them to search his Philadelphia-area home last June. Authorities later charged him with sexually assaulting six of the girls. One daughter had two children with Kaplan after the parents sent her to live with Kaplan when she was 14. Kaplan is now 52. Savilla Stoltzfus, 43, pleaded guilty Thursday, and her 44-year-old husband, David, entered a no-contest plea, acknowledging that prosecutors had enough evidence to support the charges.

Kaplan has been charged with rape and sex assault crimes.

We pretty much knew that Amish folks were weirdos, but what a sick bunch. SMFH.

Image via Lower Southampton Police