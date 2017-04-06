Petty Politics: State Rep. Sells AK-47 At A Lemonade Stand To Prove A Point About Gun Control

Tennessee State Rep Sell AK-47 As Easy As Lemonade

“You shouldn’t be able to buy an AK-47 as easily as you can buy a glass of lemonade in Tennesse” But, you can. That’s the point Tennessee representative Mike Stewart was making when he set up his independent stand to sell both products downtown. A reporter from WKRN caught the representative on video and exchanged a few words with him over the point he was making.

Stewart claims that he bought the firearm “in a parking lot after finding a seller on the internet.” He was reselling the firearm for $700. On the sign posted at the lemonade stand, the lawmaker advertised, “no background check.” The stunt was in an attempt to rally support for his bill which “restricts the sale or transfer of weapons to a federally licensed gun dealer where a background check is required.”

Petty! But, affective. Kudos.