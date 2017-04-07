Exclusive: Memphitz Offered 10 Year Plea Deal In Armed Robbery Case

Former Mr. Toya Wright Accused Of Robbing And Menacing Victim At Car Wash

Memphitz is mulling a plea deal to put an end to his armed robbery case – but it involves major prison time, BOSSIP has learned.

The Fulton County District Attorney has offered Memphitz 10 years in jail and 15 years of probation in exchange for pleading guilty to a slew of charges, including armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to court papers.

Cops arrested the music producer turned reality star in 2015 after he allegedly pulled a gun on a a car wash employee and accused the man of stealing marijuana out of his Jeep after he took it there to have it cleaned.

Under the proposed deal, Memphitz would serve 10 years in jail and 10 years probation for the armed robbery charge, while the penalties for the other charges would either run concurrently or tack on more probation time. Memphitz, who Lil Wayne’s baby mama Toya Wright divorced last year, will have to okay or reject the plea at a hearing later this month.

If he takes his chances and goes to trial in the case, he’ll face a maximum of 20 years for the armed robbery charge alone, according to Georgia sentencing guidelines.

We reached out to a rep for Memphitz for comment.