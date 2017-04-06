Congratulations! #LHHATL’s Jessica Dime Engaged To Her NBA Baller Boo

🦄 A post shared by Jessica Dime A.K.A Dimepiece (@iamdimepiece) on Apr 5, 2017 at 8:54pm PDT

Sweet black love!

Jessica Dime Engaged

One of our fave “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” stars is engaged. Jessica Dime who recently spoke with our “Don’t Be Scared” podcast about her music and her love life is revealing that she’s a wife to be.

Dime is currently in Jamaica with her castmates Mimi, Rasheeda, Karlie Redd and Tammie Rivera as well as her man Shawne Williams formerly of the Detroit Pistons, Waka Flocka and Yung Joc.

#LITLIFE #LHHATL A post shared by Jessica Dime A.K.A Dimepiece (@iamdimepiece) on Apr 6, 2017 at 8:44am PDT

And in between partying and filming Shawne apparently popped the question and she said “yes.” Dime posted and deleted a picture of her big ol’ ring but TheShadeRoom caught a glimpse of her gorgeous diamond stunner.

“God is so good. The future Mrs. Williams,” Dime captioned a photo of her rock.

#PressPlay: Congratulations to #LHHATL's #JessicaDime on her engagement! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Apr 5, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT

Shawne and Dime are both Memphis natives who’ve been open about sharing their sweet black love story with fans.

If you live to be a hundred,I wanna live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live it without you Happy Valentine's Day I ❤️U Forever Ever @iamdimepiece A post shared by Shawne Williams (@shawne_williams1) on Feb 14, 2017 at 1:53pm PST

Congrats Dime!

