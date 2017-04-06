Congratulations! #LHHATL’s Jessica Dime Engaged To Her NBA Baller Boo

Sweet black love!

Jessica Dime Engaged

One of our fave “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” stars is engaged. Jessica Dime who recently spoke with our “Don’t Be Scared” podcast about her music and her love life is revealing that she’s a wife to be.

Dime is currently in Jamaica with her castmates Mimi, Rasheeda, Karlie Redd and Tammie Rivera as well as her man Shawne Williams formerly of the Detroit Pistons, Waka Flocka and Yung Joc.

And in between partying and filming Shawne apparently popped the question and she said “yes.” Dime posted and deleted a picture of her big ol’ ring but TheShadeRoom caught a glimpse of her gorgeous diamond stunner.

“God is so good. The future Mrs. Williams,” Dime captioned a photo of her rock.

Shawne and Dime are both Memphis natives who’ve been open about sharing their sweet black love story with fans.

Congrats Dime!

