Swizz And Alicia’s 2-Year-Old Son Genesis Is Already Beatboxing And Attempting To Rap [Video]

Swizz Beats and Alicia Keys’ Son Genesis Beatboxes and Raps

Looks like those music talent genes are STRONG in this family! His big brother is already a credited producer and composing songs at the age of 5…and now Genesis is flexing his musical muscles as well.

Swizz captured this video of his baby boy beatboxing better than folks 10 times his age, even dropping some preschool bars while he’s at it.

In the middle of my #NoCommissionShanghai Genesis wanted me to hear his new beat 1234567😂😂😂😂 thx @brooklyn_lighthouse on the gear ⚡️ A post shared by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on Apr 5, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

TOO adorable. Genesis ad Egypt should start a group…

