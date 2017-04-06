Swizz And Alicia’s 2-Year-Old Son Genesis Is Already Beatboxing And Attempting To Rap [Video]
By Bossip Staff
Swizz Beats and Alicia Keys’ Son Genesis Beatboxes and Raps
Looks like those music talent genes are STRONG in this family! His big brother is already a credited producer and composing songs at the age of 5…and now Genesis is flexing his musical muscles as well.
Swizz captured this video of his baby boy beatboxing better than folks 10 times his age, even dropping some preschool bars while he’s at it.
TOO adorable. Genesis ad Egypt should start a group…