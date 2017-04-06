Coupled Up: Tyrese And His Weave-Free “Black Queen” Samantha Lee Spotted Strolling The NYC Streets

Tyrese Gibson And Wife Samantha Lee Spotted In New York

Tyrese has kept his new wife Samantha largely under wraps since randomly announcing their secret quickie wedding that took place back in February.

After a bunch of backlash over his constant condescending preaching and “relationship advice” for Black women — then turning around and marrying an exotical, fair-skinned beauty with kink-free hair, Tyrese deleted most of his posts about their wedding and photos he’s posted of her in the past. To top it all off, and hasn’t been seen out and about with his blushing bride much at all.

Until now! While pounding the pavement to promote his latest film, “The Fate of the Furious” in NYC, Tyrese was spotted with his lovely wife on his arm, dodging the downpour while leaving the AOL offices.

Well, look at the newlyweds! They don’t exactly have that lovey-dovey glow in these photos…but they ARE in the middle of hop-scotching through a thunderstorm, so it makes sense.

Hit the flip for more from The newlywed Gibsons!

SplashNews