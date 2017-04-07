Blac Chyna Gives Rob Kardashian His Engagement Rock Back

Blac Chyna Gives Rob Kardashian His Engagement Ring Back

Looks like Blac Chyna’s Kardashian aspirations have officially gone kaput.

Through all the couples up and downs and back and forths, Chyna has consistently rocked the 7-carat stunner Rob gifted her with that fateful night inside the strip club.

Even with rumors that Rob had been conspiring with her other baby daddy Tyga to spread lies and rumors about her…the couple still managed to pick up right where they’ve left off dozens of times last week:

#BlacChyna and #RobKardashian kiss and make up A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Apr 1, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

But now, according to E! News, the engagement is really a wrap, because Chyna stepped out without her diamond for the first time since Rob slipped it on her finger last year.

The reality star was spotted leaving Tao on Wednesday night, with a naked finger. A source confirmed that despite whatever stunt and show shenanigans Rob & Chyna get into on social media, they’re 100% over.

“Chyna and Rob are certainly not together or engaged, In fact, Chyna gave the engagement ring back to Rob when they broke up last month…Something caused them to have a blowout fight, and Chyna gave the ring back and it was done. They officially are not engaged. There is no wedding.”

But what about baby Dream?

“They are amicable and get along when it comes to Dream. There’s no set day or times that Rob will take [care of] Dream. They haven’t fully figured it out yet, but they are working on it.”

Rob clearly has a hard enough time caring for himself, so we’re sure the lax custody schedule is working just fine for baby Dream and Mama Chyna…

Of course, they’ll probably be back on the way to weddingville by the first day of summer.

