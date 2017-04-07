2 Chainz Kicks It With Dr. Miami And Puts Down Payments On Some New Booties
2 Chainz Visits Dr. Miami’s Office
2 Chainz knows that pretty girls like trap music…and that some of those same pretty girls want a lil extra junk in their donks and they’re willing to pay for it.
And that’s where Dr. Miami comes in.
Mr. Chainz paid a visit to SnapChat’s favorite azz enhancer to bless one lucky lady with the donk of her dreams.
And sat in on an ongoing surgery while he was at it…
…eventually deciding to bless even more backsides with the boost they desire.
$10k is definitely a lot of cash…2 Chainz definitely took a load off these ladies while putting a load on at the same time.
Ladies would you have pulled up on 2 Chainz for a free upgrade if you had been in the Miami area today??
