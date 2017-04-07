2 Chainz Kicks It With Dr. Miami And Puts Down Payments On Some New Booties

2 Chainz Visits Dr. Miami’s Office

2 Chainz knows that pretty girls like trap music…and that some of those same pretty girls want a lil extra junk in their donks and they’re willing to pay for it.

And that’s where Dr. Miami comes in.

Mr. Chainz paid a visit to SnapChat’s favorite azz enhancer to bless one lucky lady with the donk of her dreams.

I'm up here at @therealdrmiami right now ladies you got 22 min to meet me here!! I got something on it 😜 A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Apr 6, 2017 at 2:10pm PDT

And sat in on an ongoing surgery while he was at it…

Yal thought I was playing haha A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Apr 6, 2017 at 3:17pm PDT

…eventually deciding to bless even more backsides with the boost they desire.

Trap math #prettygirlsliketrapmusic on the way !!! Don't ask me guys I don't know A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Apr 6, 2017 at 3:27pm PDT

$10k is definitely a lot of cash…2 Chainz definitely took a load off these ladies while putting a load on at the same time.

It's a vibe……. Thanks for stopping by the office today @hairweavekiller #prettygirlsliketrapmusic #drmiami #wetv #beautyispower #beautywarriors A post shared by DrMiami (@therealdrmiami) on Apr 6, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT

Ladies would you have pulled up on 2 Chainz for a free upgrade if you had been in the Miami area today??



Instagram/Prince William – ATLpics.net