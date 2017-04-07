Kendrick Lamar’s Album Is NOT Coming Out Today And People Are Furious
Kendrick Lamar’s Album Delayed
Kendrick Lamar is having a rough couple of weeks. First he felt the wrath of feminists everywhere who noted his judge-y lyrics about black women and their hair. Now his album that he seemed to indicate was dropping today, is being delayed a whole week.
That’s not sitting well with rap heads who were waiting for him to drop his classic this week. The slander is here and it’s real.