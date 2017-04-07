Trump Launches Missile Attack On Syria In Retaliation For Chemical Attack

President Trump Orders 59-Missle Strike On Syria

Not even a full 100 days into his presidency, Donald Trump has already signed off on his first act of war.

As CNN reports, US warships launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian government airbase on Donald Trump’s orders. The airbase is apparently where the warplanes that executed the chemical attacks earlier this week were based.

This is the first military action the US has taken in Syria during the country’s six-year civil war under President Bashar al-Assad.

If you’ll recall, Trump previously wanted to keep the US uninvolved in Syria’s dealings, even going so far as to make sure that none of the war’s refugees made it into the country. However suddenly, he feels like their horrific war acts warrant US involvement. As he said in a brief statement given at the “Winter White House” Mar-A-Lago:

“Tonight, I ordered a targeted military strike on the airfield in Syria from where the chemical attack was launched. It is in this vital national security of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons. There can be no dispute that Syria used banned chemical weapons, violated its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention and ignored the urging of the UN Security Council. Years of previous attempts at changing Assad’s behavior have all failed and failed very dramatically.”

Welp…it’s highly likely that President Bashar al-Assad will take the strike as a declaration of war, so it remains to be seen what will happen from here…

