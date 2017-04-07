Watch Old Lady Get Beat Up In Parking Lot & Her Kids Show Up To Handle Business [Video]

Vanessa Ortiz was arrested in Stockton, California after beating up an elderly lady over a simple fender bender. The man filming, Bernardo Gonzalez, was on the scene and videotaped the mess as it unfolded. In the video, you can see 25-yr-old Ortiz putting hands all over the lady and pushing her to the floor. Ortiz said “She’s not your average old lady. She’s like a spicy old lady.” Bernardo says the older lady instigated the whole thing, actually.

The “old lady” being handled is 67-yrs-old and Ortiz sort of apologized, saying “I pushed her. And it was an accident. My apologize to her and her family, whatever!” Ortiz is facing felony counts of assault and can’t get out because of an FTP.

Ortiz says she doesn’t have any violent crimes on her record… Just prostitution.

This is NOT the end of the story.

Once the older lady’s kids found out about the brawl, they rolled up to the parking lot trying to beat Ortiz’s azz.

Turn the page to see all the other drama unfold.