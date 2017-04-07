Newly Released Tupac “All Eyez On Me” Trailer: Jada Pinkett, Biggie, And Suge [Video]

Being big fans of Pac, we’ve been waiting for this movie since he passed away. Despite what John Singleton says, the movie looks to be way more poignant than we expected seeing glimpses of the untold stories behind the legendary rapper (who will also be the first solo rapper EVER inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame). Biggie, Jada Pinkett, and his stepfather all played major roles in Pac’s life and finally we get to see that intricate roles they portrayed in this movie.

This argument about “why Pac shouldn’t be inducted into the hall of fame first,” is academic and purely coming from East Coast haters…like Ed Lover.

All Eyez On Me hits movie theaters June 16th.

