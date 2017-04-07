Fuse’s “Show Me Democracy” Documenting The Ferguson Millennial Activist [Video]

In light of the Ferguson protest, 3-yrs later Fuse drops a documentary which focuses on the focal points of the protest…youngsters. Showing the plight of young people going all the way to the top to topple the discrepancy in our laws and how they are carried out, Show Me Democracy is an unseen look into the millennials who actually were on the ground making the difference.

Show Me Democracy airs Saturday, April 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FUSE.