First Look At Real Housewives Of Atlanta Reunion: Is That Porsha Crying? [Video]

Now can we talk? 👀 ******************* The bombshell that your OTHER favs were serving all wrong is: After getting served a NASTY cease and desist letter from Kandi about her allegations a few weeks ago, Porsha decided to get down to bottom of it. She reached out to Phaedra both to confirm the story and to get some advice, you know since she is an "attorney." To her surprise Phaedra slipped and told Porsha that she needed to confirm her source (forgetting that she told Porsha Kandi told her she was dragging her down to the sex dungeon out of her own mouth) so at the reunion Porsha snapped on Phaedra. The girls say it's no way to recover. So… what are you wearing to the #FrickAndFratIsOverParty . I think I'll be wearing a RED jumpsuit with FRAUD on my ass cheeks. 😂😂😂🐸

A post shared by The Real Housewives of Atlanta (@realhousewivesofatlanta) on Apr 6, 2017 at 1:47pm PDT