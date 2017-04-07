Do you Agree? Whoopi Goldberg Says Wearing Weave Is Cultural Appropriation ﻿

Whoopi Goldberg Chimes In On Everyone Calling Pepsi Ad “Cultural Appropriation”

Whoopi Goldberg agrees that “everybody and their mama” hated Pepsi’s Kendall Jenner ad. She discussed the nuances of “hell nahs” associated with the ad on Thursday’s The View. What Whoopi doesn’t understand, is why everyone keeps calling it “cultural appropriation. She points out that there is a famous portrait of a little girl who places a daisy in a rifle that the ad tried to recreate.

“It’s just a crappy idea, it didn’t work. [But] this cultural appropriation stuff is really starting to make me crazy. If we’re gonna go with cultural appropriation, wear natural hair. If we’re wearing white lady hair, isn’t that appropriation as well?” she said, later adding, “Listen, now, there are some things where you can say ‘Hey, you need to be more sensitive,’ but this ain’t one of them. This is a bad commercial, that didn’t work.”

