In White Folks News: Aaron Rodgers & Olivia Munn Break Up

Aaron Rodgers And Olivia Munn Split

A Green Bay Packers quarterback and his actress girlfriend are calling things off. Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn are no more, according to reps for the two Hollyweird stars.

“They have amicably ended their relationship of three years,” a source close to the situation confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively. The source says the couple “remains close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward.”

Just a few months ago folks were speculating that the two were hearing wedding bells after Olivia was spotted seemingly rocking an engagement ring.

The couple began dating back in 2014 and so far there’s no word on why they split.

Earlier this year it was alleged that Aaron was estranged from his family because they didn’t approve of Oliva.

13 weeks ago Olivia was proudly showing off her “leader of the pack” on Instagram.

