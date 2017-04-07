Happy Freaky-versary: It’s Been 10 Years Since Kim Kardashian’s $100 Million Sex Tape Leak

- By Bossip Staff
2017 Is The 10th Anniversary Of Kim Kardashian’s Sex Tape With Ray J

My, my, my how time flies.

TMZ reminded us that Kimmy Cakes recently had a anniversary just like Beyoncé and Jay Z did…well, kinda.

A decade has passed since Kim and Ray J did the nasty on video and the world got to watch. That tape launched the then-unknown socialite into the national spotlight and she’s been profiting ever since.

Peep the stats:

-The tape has been viewed 210 million views worldwide between online streams, DVDs and direct viewing via Vivid Entertainment

-Sources close to the business deal that was agreed to say that the freaky flick has made more than $100 million

-It is said that someone somewhere watches the tape every 1.5 seconds

Kim might have to send Ray J a nice bottle of champagne or something.

Flip it over to see some freaky Kim moments.

New pics on my app #KKWAPP

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

👀

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

In honor of @styledbyhrush birthday a month ago LOL she taught me how to twerk on this trip so I'm posting it for her 😜

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

💦🍼🚿🍼💰👅💦

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

#MILFMONEY

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Hair flip & eye roll at the same damn time!

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

    Wired 📷 Mert & Marcus

    A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

    Bikini tennis anyone? 🎾

    A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

    Loving this Harper's Bazaar shoot!

    A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

    All the BTS pics from the Milf $ video are on my app today!

    A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

