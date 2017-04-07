Happy Freaky-versary: It’s Been 10 Years Since Kim Kardashian’s $100 Million Sex Tape Leak

2017 Is The 10th Anniversary Of Kim Kardashian’s Sex Tape With Ray J

My, my, my how time flies.

TMZ reminded us that Kimmy Cakes recently had a anniversary just like Beyoncé and Jay Z did…well, kinda.

A decade has passed since Kim and Ray J did the nasty on video and the world got to watch. That tape launched the then-unknown socialite into the national spotlight and she’s been profiting ever since.

Peep the stats:

-The tape has been viewed 210 million views worldwide between online streams, DVDs and direct viewing via Vivid Entertainment

-Sources close to the business deal that was agreed to say that the freaky flick has made more than $100 million

-It is said that someone somewhere watches the tape every 1.5 seconds

Kim might have to send Ray J a nice bottle of champagne or something.

Flip it over to see some freaky Kim moments.

Image via WENN/Splash