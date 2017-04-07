Race Matters: ﻿Protestor Tries To Hand Mayor Of Oregon A Pepsi And Everyone Was SHOOK

Protester Tries To Hand Over Pepsi Can To Mayor And It Goes NOTHING Like When Kendall Jenner Did It

We laughed at this, but this could’ve cost homie his life. During a city council meeting in Oregon, a dude tried to hand over a can of Pepsi to the city’s mayor and the response was filled with fear and nervousness. The BOLD move was caught on camera for everyone to see.

The man, Carlos Enrique, told council members he was a former journalist and he noticed that the mayor endured a lot of criticism. “What I realized is that the language of resistance has not been properly translated.” He then approached Mayor Ted Wheeler and took a can of Pepsi out of his jacket, which he offered to the mayor. “So this is for you.” Immediately out the right-wing of the room an officer approached and escorted homie out by the arm.

This was an obvious jab at Pepsi’s pulled Kendall Jenner spot, which many felt like trivialized protests and Black Lives Matter. Bold move homie!