Sorry Khloe: Tristan Thompson’s Bangin’ Ex Shares More Santorini Vacay Pics

Jordy Craig’s Vacation Photos

After already stunning with her post-baby bawdy photos, Jordy Craig is sharing new pics from her exotic vacation.

As previously reported Jordy’s the ex of Cleveland Cavalier Tristan Thompson who he unceremoniously dumped while she was pregnant, to pursue a relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

Now she’s dropped the weight after giving birth to her son Prince…

✨Clarity✨Peace✨Serenity✨ Swimsuit: @AzurraDubai A post shared by 🏆ℐℴ ℛđƴ.ℭ🏆 (@alleyesonjordyc) on Apr 2, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

and she’s soaking up the sun in Santorini.

Had the best time touring the beaches of Santorini! So thankful to have had this beautiful experience! 💙💚✨ A post shared by 🏆ℐℴ ℛđƴ.ℭ🏆 (@alleyesonjordyc) on Apr 4, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

Nice yacht Jordy!

She’s also joined on her vacay by her bestie, actress Hazel Renee. Remember her from the RHOA “glamping” trip this season???

🎶Get You Gold No Spray Tan🎶🇬🇷#Views #MondayVibes #AllSmiles #Happy #LaPerla #Greece A post shared by Hazel Renee (@lovehazelrenee) on Apr 3, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

Looking good ladies.

When Jordy’s not vacationing in exotic locales she’s staying completely mum on her ex and promoting her Glamhairous extensions and her WhatJordyWore clothing line.

Several of her Santorini outfits including the one below are available on her site.

Spent the day in the beautiful Oía! Single tap my photograph for outfit details💙✨ A post shared by 🏆ℐℴ ℛđƴ.ℭ🏆 (@alleyesonjordyc) on Apr 5, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

What were you thinking Tristan???

