Sorry Khloe: Tristan Thompson’s Bangin’ Ex Shares More Santorini Vacay Pics
Jordy Craig’s Vacation Photos
After already stunning with her post-baby bawdy photos, Jordy Craig is sharing new pics from her exotic vacation.
As previously reported Jordy’s the ex of Cleveland Cavalier Tristan Thompson who he unceremoniously dumped while she was pregnant, to pursue a relationship with Khloe Kardashian.
Now she’s dropped the weight after giving birth to her son Prince…
and she’s soaking up the sun in Santorini.
Nice yacht Jordy!
She’s also joined on her vacay by her bestie, actress Hazel Renee. Remember her from the RHOA “glamping” trip this season???
Looking good ladies.
When Jordy’s not vacationing in exotic locales she’s staying completely mum on her ex and promoting her Glamhairous extensions and her WhatJordyWore clothing line.
Several of her Santorini outfits including the one below are available on her site.
What were you thinking Tristan???
More photos from Jordy Craig’s vacation on the flip.
This past year…Super..Unforgettable! Many seeds sown and blossomed! I was forced outta my comfort zone. Left Elsa behind for a while. Took chances whole heartedly. Lived on cloud 9 and back down to earth. Stayed selective! Felt the continued power of prayer! Learned flow is never forced! Seen priceless organic moments form! Found the beauty in losing things I thought were for me! And good bye to whatevers not mine. Appreciative for life. My life. I just might leave my phone in Greece and start from scratch✌🏼Here's to the next chapter of life's miracles & blessings. Grateful to see Golden✨🎉👑🎂 Motto: Eat Well. Work Hard. Love Truly. Travel Often. ThankGod. Oh Yea, continue to SECURE THE BAG & remain Elusive💅🏼💦🇬🇷 #AllSmiles #NormaKamali #BirthdayQueen #Santorini #Greece #Happy #GoodLife