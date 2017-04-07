Sure, You’re Right: LaVar Ball Says “Slow” White Guys Kept His Son From Winning A Title With UCLA
LaVar Ball Says “White Guys” On UCLA Sabotaged His Son’s Game
On Thursday, helicopter dad LaVar Ball explained why, after much boasting and bragging about his son being ‘better than Steph Curry’, he took an L in the most important game of his career. Lonzo Ball had one of the poorest games of his otherwise sensational freshman season, scoring 10 points, with eight assists and four turnovers.
His father says, “realistically you can’t win no championship with three white guys because the foot speed is too slow,” according to the Washington Post.
Sure, please finish your statement LaVar.
“I told Lonzo, ‘One of these games you might need to go for 30 or 40 points,’” Ball continued. “It turned out that was the one game. Then once they get to the Elite Eight, they’re right there.”
Some twitter users satirically agreed that white people are slow.
And others agreed more.