#BlackInkCrew’s O’S**t Apologizes For Thirstily Throwing A Drink On A Woman
During the most recent episode of “Black Ink Crew” viewers watched an explosive incident between Richard Duncan a.k.a O’S**t and a woman trying to expose his wife.
Rumors have been swirling that Richard’s wife Nikki D has been keeping a huge secret; she has not one but TWO children, and she abandoned her youngest.
And on the show, a woman came forward claiming to be one of Nikki’s old friends and confirmed the allegations.
“I babysat them boys, Jeremiah, and the little one,” said the woman. “I’m here for that kid I have a relationship with. I’m here to basically let you know that she has a pattern of having kids and leaving them.”
And when Nikki attacked the woman, Oh S*** thirstily jumped in and doused the woman with two cups of water.
Fans have since been blasting S*** for jumping into his wife’s battle.
After at first being defiant about his actions and facing off with fans in comments sections…
Oh S***’s had a change of heart and he’s issuing an apology.
That was a super sassy, dumb move. Dontcha think???
What do YOU think about his apology???
S*** previously posted and deleted these tweets.
He’s since deleted his Twitter account.
