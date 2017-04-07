BlackInkCrew’s O’S**t Apologizes For Thirstily Throwing A Drink On A Woman

The sass!

O’S**t Apologizes For Drink Throwing Incident

During the most recent episode of “Black Ink Crew” viewers watched an explosive incident between Richard Duncan a.k.a O’S**t and a woman trying to expose his wife.

Rumors have been swirling that Richard’s wife Nikki D has been keeping a huge secret; she has not one but TWO children, and she abandoned her youngest.

And on the show, a woman came forward claiming to be one of Nikki’s old friends and confirmed the allegations.

“I babysat them boys, Jeremiah, and the little one,” said the woman. “I’m here for that kid I have a relationship with. I’m here to basically let you know that she has a pattern of having kids and leaving them.”

And when Nikki attacked the woman, Oh S*** thirstily jumped in and doused the woman with two cups of water.

Fans have since been blasting S*** for jumping into his wife’s battle.

After at first being defiant about his actions and facing off with fans in comments sections…

We always stand united… you bitches come for her, you come for me. Thirsty ass ppl just need a drink or 2 😉#fromtgedeskofmrduncan A post shared by Richard Aka Ohshit (@ohshitsad) on Mar 18, 2017 at 1:19pm PDT

Oh S***’s had a change of heart and he’s issuing an apology.

My bad if people feel offended by my actions but I am gonna just focus on what I have been. Which is doing what's best for my family in real life. I will be stepping away from this social media for awhile and focusing on my family and business ventures. God bless you and your families. A post shared by Richard Aka Ohshit (@ohshitsad) on Apr 6, 2017 at 8:34pm PDT

What do YOU think about his apology???

Happy ducking bday to my best friend with the best lovin I ever had. 😘 wishing you many more and gaining the wisdom that comes with age @theonlynikkid A post shared by Richard Aka Ohshit (@ohshitsad) on Jan 17, 2017 at 9:26pm PST

