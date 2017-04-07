Holster Your Weapon: Ex-NFLer Jamal Anderson Says He’s “Fantastic” After Slizzard Self-Pleasure Incident [Video]

Jamal Anderson Speaks On Getting Sober And Getting His Life Together

Late last year we reported that Jamal Anderson was given a ticket for pulling out his meaty member and masturbating in front a clerk at an Atlanta QuikTrip.

Police say he was intoxicated off something. No telling what it was.

TMZ recently caught up with Jamal and he explained himself and what he’s been dealing with that would make him act in such a way. Check it out.

It’s always something with this guy. We’ll see how long he stays “fantastic”…

Image via WENN