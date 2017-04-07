R.I.P.: 11-Yr-Old Boy Kills Himself After Girlfriend Pulls Fake Suicide Prank Online [Video]

Tysen Benz, an 11-yr-old boy, committed suicide after his online girlfriend faked her suicide. The girl even got the help of her friends to pull the prank off and has now been charged with a crime herself.

Questions about this story:

#1: Why does an 11-yr-old have a girlfriend? #2: How can you charge the girl for this?

This is a very sad story and our prayers go out to the Benz family, sincerely.

