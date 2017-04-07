When Lies Come True: Terrorist Attack In Sweden Leaves 2 Dead And Many Injured

More pics from peaceful Swedenpic.twitter.com/gnbmZvfY2h — Old Holborn✘ (@Holbornlolz) April 7, 2017

Terror Attack In Sweden Kills 2, Injures Many More

Back in February, Donald Trump told one of his many lies about a terrorist attack in Sweden that never took place.

Today, sadly, Don-Don’s lie became a reality for several Swedish people. NBCNews is reporting that a terror attack took place in Sweden today and 2 are reported dead and several are injured.

The grisly scene from Sweden. When will the West wake up? pic.twitter.com/xze1EvocEz — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) April 7, 2017

Like many recent attacks, a large truck was used to ram pedestrians on a busy street before ultimately crashing into a retail store.

“Everything indicates that this is a terrorist act,” Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven said.

While still unconfirmed, Swedish broadcaster SVT reports that gunshots were also heard.

Possibly Two active situations going on in Stockholm Sweden. Shots fired in a separate part of city. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/bHOViEvvlJ — Joey D (@Bahamajoe0) April 7, 2017

A woman who was inside the store at the time of the attack relayed what she saw:

JUST IN: Video shows pedestrians flee the scene of vehicle incident in Stockholm, Sweden. Latest updates: https://t.co/marju7M9wC pic.twitter.com/gvXEuqDLZH — CNN (@CNN) April 7, 2017

“People started running down the stairs when the fire alarm started,” she told NBC News. “And when we came down to the bottom of the building all we could see was a lot of smoke and there was someone who helped us get out on the other side of the building.”

Police arrest one of the suspects in the Sweden attack. pic.twitter.com/90BpT1cxPq — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 7, 2017

The world is going f**king crazy. God save us all.

Image via Twitter