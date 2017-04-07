Knifed Up Or Nah: Kim Zolciak Provides ‘Proof’ That She Didn’t Knife Up Her Nose
Kim Zolciak’s nose is all natural. That’s the message the reality star is sending and she’s got “proof” of her surgery-free sniffer.
As previously reported Kim finally came clean about the boatload of surgery she’s had; Botox injections, fillers, breast implants, tummy tuck procedures, and cellulite injections. But according to the mom of six, she draws the line (and the scalpel) at her face.
She tells PEOPLE:
“It’s frustrating but it’s a battle I’m not going to win. People can say what they want to say.”
“I think where people get confused is that I was pregnant for three years,” explains Zolciak-Biermann, 38. “I saw a [Real Housewives of Atlanta] clip with Kenya [Moore] saying, ‘Kim looks real different now than when she walked off the show five years ago’ — well, I hope so!”
“I was eight months pregnant with my son [at the time], and I’ve had twins since then,” she continues. “So I look different.”
Kim adds that her face looks different because she’s aged and its “thinned out.” And while her lips are artificially enhanced, her nose is all natural. For comparison Kim wants you to look at pictures of her kids as “proof.”
Zolciak-Biermann says her 3-year-old daughter Kaia “has the same nose Brielle and I have, basically.”
“Do you think my 3-year-old has had a nose job?” she tells PEOPLE. “I’ve posted pictures of my family members — my uncle, my grandmother. And people are like, ‘Oh, she has the same nose,’ — well shocker!”
Hmmmmmmmmm.
This was Kim in the early days of RHOA.
Knifed up or nah????
More on the flip.
