Knifed Up Or Nah: Kim Zolciak Provides ‘Proof’ That She Didn’t Knife Up Her Nose

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 10


Before and after…

Kim Zolciak Denies Rhinoplasty

Kim Zolciak’s nose is all natural. That’s the message the reality star is sending and she’s got “proof” of her surgery-free sniffer.

As previously reported Kim finally came clean about the boatload of surgery she’s had; Botox injections, fillers, breast implants, tummy tuck procedures, and cellulite injections. But according to the mom of six, she draws the line (and the scalpel) at her face.

She tells PEOPLE:

“It’s frustrating but it’s a battle I’m not going to win. People can say what they want to say.”

“I think where people get confused is that I was pregnant for three years,” explains Zolciak-Biermann, 38. “I saw a [Real Housewives of Atlanta] clip with Kenya [Moore] saying, ‘Kim looks real different now than when she walked off the show five years ago’ — well, I hope so!”

“I was eight months pregnant with my son [at the time], and I’ve had twins since then,” she continues. “So I look different.”

Kim adds that her face looks different because she’s aged and its “thinned out.” And while her lips are artificially enhanced, her nose is all natural. For comparison Kim wants you to look at pictures of her kids as “proof.”

Zolciak-Biermann says her 3-year-old daughter Kaia “has the same nose Brielle and I have, basically.”

I guess we have ALL had nose jobs #GTFOH

A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on

“Do you think my 3-year-old has had a nose job?” she tells PEOPLE. “I’ve posted pictures of my family members — my uncle, my grandmother. And people are like, ‘Oh, she has the same nose,’ — well shocker!”

Hmmmmmmmmm.

This was Kim in the early days of RHOA.

Knifed up or nah????

More on the flip.

Getty Images

Filming today 💋

A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on

8pm EST Facebook.com/KimZolciakOfficial Free kits and a special code @expresssmileatlanta 💋💋

A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on

    Continue Slideshow

    My fav @310nutrition shake! Feels so good to be home and back to my routine!! ❤️

    A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on

    Ran into @quinnzolciak sisters in Florence today!!

    A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: ChitChatter, For Your Information, Instagram

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus