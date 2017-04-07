Bae Of The Day: New Girl’s Cece Is The Only Reason Left To Watch That Show

I wear tight clothing and high heel shoes It doesn't mean that I'm a prostitute I like rap music wear hip hop clothes That doesn't mean that I'm sellin' dope.. before you can read me you gotta learn how to see me Free your mind and the rest will follow. #envogueistillenvogue #dontbesoshallow

A post shared by Hannah Simone (@therealhannahsimone) on Jul 14, 2015 at 11:40am PDT