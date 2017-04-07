Bae Of The Day: New Girl’s Cece Is The Only Reason Left To Watch That Show

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 17

New Girl’s Hannah Simone Is Bae

Another day. Another bae. This time we salute one of the bae-est baes who ever bae’d. She’s Hanna Simone, who plays CeCe on FOX’s show New Girl. And she’s absolutely fine as hell. But we don’t have to tell you that…take a look.

    I am the one who knocks. #albuquirkynights

    A post shared by Hannah Simone (@therealhannahsimone) on

    YO. I know that I am about to write a lot but please read. SPANKS A LOT. LINK IS IN MY BIO xo I am here to ask you to help young mothers and fathers who put their children before themselves when fighting breast cancer. The Pink Daisy Project is run by a young mother who had breast cancer. She realized that nearly every mother will put their child's wellbeing before their own medical expenses. A mother with choose to keep the lights on and put food in their kids lunch boxes over their own health needs. Millions are raised for the cure but very little money is given to women who live with breast cancer and face great financial burden. Every dollar raised here will go directly onto the dinner tables and into the gas tanks of young women struggling through breast cancer treatment. These women just need a little extra help coping with the financial hardships of their disease. Many are single moms. Many continue working through treatment. But with the additional costs of medications and co-pays, they find themselves worrying about supporting their family when they should be focused on their health. You can’t help but notice all the pink ribbons out there this month. For the women who already have breast cancer, the millions of dollars raised this month mean nothing. The Pink Daisy Project is there for those who can’t wait for a cure. They need help now. #tagmeifyoudonate #payitforward #postaphotowiththetat #2fortat #pleaseshare @pinkdaisygirls

    A post shared by Hannah Simone (@therealhannahsimone) on

