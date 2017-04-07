Bye Bish: Woman Who Threatened False “Rape” Claim BANNED From Uber Forever

You don’t say…

Belligerent Uber Passenger Who Threatened “Rape” Banned From App

We reported about this situation yesterday. A woman in a Uber ride went berserk on the driver because he couldn’t provide her a phone charger. Based on their interaction on film, you can figure out the woman was extra upset that she couldn’t charge her phone, she even damages the back of his car by spilling a drink all in it.

Perhaps, the most disturbing part is when the lady threatens the man with “rape” charges if he doesn’t continue the ride. The driver refuses and now Uber is putting his safety first by banning the lady for life.

An Uber spokesman told Daily Mail: