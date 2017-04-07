Breaking News: Judge Sentences Bobby Shmurda For Prison Knife Case

“Obsessed” Fan Passed “Hot N***a” Rapper A Shank During Visit In 2015

A judge has sentenced Bobby Shmurda in his prison knife and perjury case.

A judge ruled that the “Hot N***A” rapper would serve 1.3 to four years in state prison in exchange for pleading guilty to attempted promotion of prison contraband, a nonviolent felony.

Shmurda, dressed in a rumpled white button-down shirt, khakis and his hands shackled at his side and covered with mitts, kept his head down during the five-minute hearing Friday at Bronx Criminal Court. The sentence will run concurrently with his seven-year sentence for gang conspiracy and weapons charges.

When the judge asked him if he’d like to make a statement, he replied, “No sir.”

Flanked by three court officers, the rapper was immediately remanded and was led back to the cells.

Shmurda, who was born Ackquille Pollard, told Bronx Supreme Court Judge Marc Whitten in February that an 18-year-old woman named Kimberly Rousseau tried to pass him a “sharp metal object” on during a jail visit in 2015 before cops caught him.

But London his lawyer, and family spokesman, Allen Dewayne, told BOSSIP that Rousseau wasn’t his girlfriend, which was previously reported, but an “obsessed” fan.

“He doesn’t know her,” London said. “She was an obsessed fan. She has no connection to him.”

London said the visit lasted about 15 seconds, and several fans had tried visiting him while he was locked up at New York’s notorious Rivers Island jail.

“He admitted his guilt,” Paul London, Shmurda’s lawyer said. “We’re not taking that back. He told the truth. He was in possession and he accepted it. We all make mistakes, but it’s how you bounce back.”

Shmurda’s mother, Leslie Pollard told BOSSIP after the hearing that her son was now focused on putting the crimes behind him, turning his life around and being a role model for others. She said he was learning a carpentry trade, working in the prison’s commissary and attending school while incarcerated at Clinton Correctional Facility in Upstate New York.

“We just look forward to him finishing up and the time being over,” Pollard told BOSSIP. “He’s hanging in there. He’s doing flooring and working in the store.”

Under the deal’s terms, Shmurda can’t appeal the sentence, and he’ll be barred from voting or serving on a jury once he gets out. The 21-year-old has been locked up since late 2014 on charges of criminal possession of a weapon and conspiracy. In that case, prosecutors alleged he was the leader of the GS9 street gang, which terrorized Brooklyn with drug sales and shootings. He has to serve at least six years and will be eligible for parole in 2021.