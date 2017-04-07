Poor Thing: Kat Stacks Is Clapping Her Pebble-Like Cakes On IG To Get Nicki Minaj’s Attention

Kat Stacks Claps Her Teeny Pebble-Like Cakes On IG To Show Nicki Minaj Support

Ever since Kat Stacks has risen from the dead, something has been OFF with her. The infamous groupie tattler took to instagram recently to show she was #teambarbie, in support of Nicki Minaj and Ramy Ma’s beef. Her loud, obnoxious clap at Remy fell on ear deafer than Foxy Brown.

We dont know what to say, baby. Nicki is not paying attention to you. Sorry!

In a last ditch effort, Kat is rubbing together two twigs to twerk for her idol, while playing “No Frauds”. Jesus, take the wheel.