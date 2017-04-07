Born Again Virgins: Tyrese & His ‘Black Queen’ Waited 60 Days To Have Sex

Some strong celibate loving…

Tyrese And Samantha Lee Were Celibate Before Marriage

Tyrese and his beautiful “black queen” are divulging more details on their coupledom. As previously reported fans were in an uproar when Tyrese married Samantha with the straight hair on Valentine’s Day because they doubted her black heritage.

It’s since been confirmed that the six-figure making, masters degree having lady is of Ecuadorian, Jamaican and African-American descent.

Now happier than ever, Black Ty brought his wife with him to do radio rounds in NYC. And in between promoting his movie “Fate of the Furious”, he let Samantha get some air time with Jenny McCarthy.

According to the couple, they waited 60 days to have sex—after already making “magic” in the bedroom. Why? Because of their Christian faith.

“I’ll tell you proudly, we got active and it was so much magic,” said Tyrese. “We decided to go 60 days without. We decided to become born-again virgins. We’re both Christians. We went from December 14 to February 14. It was hard—I mean, challenging!”

And when McCarthy assumed that they “dry humped like eighth graders,” Samantha shut her down.

Samantha: “No, not even that. We didn’t kiss…” Tyrese: “We did kiss. I just had to calm you down…” Samantha: “It wasn’t like that…” Tyrese: “Baby, don’t be embarrassed it was harder for you to get through the 60 days more than me. Just say it!”

Sweet born again virgin love!

They also shared more details on their relationship including how they first met.

