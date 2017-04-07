Some Unveiled Preciousness: Marsha Ambrosius Shares The First Photos And Videos Of Her Adorable Daughter Nyla

Marsha Ambrosius Shares First Photos Of Her Daughter Nyla

If you follow her on social media (or read our site) then many of you already know that sultry songstress Marsha Ambrosius gave birth to a beautiful baby girl around Christmas of last year.

#tbt this feels like forever ago… #NYLA A post shared by marshaambrosius (@marshaambrosius) on Mar 16, 2017 at 6:25pm PDT

Marsha’s music is undoubtedly responsible for helping people all across the world make babies, she now has one of her own, Nyla.

We wish you a Merry Christmas… 🎄💕👶🏽 🐶 A post shared by marshaambrosius (@marshaambrosius) on Dec 25, 2016 at 5:39pm PST

While she has shared some pics of herself holding the young princess, today she posted the very first full-faced photos and holy s#!t are they adorable!

DIDN’T WE TELL YOU?!?!

We couldn’t be happier for Marsha and her fiance Dez! Beautiful Black family!

ON THE ROAD AGAIN!!! "The M.E Tour" with myself and the extraordinary @ericbenet Check the Dates Venues and Cities and GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!!! #NYLA COMING SOON 💕 👶🏽🍼 A post shared by marshaambrosius (@marshaambrosius) on Feb 9, 2017 at 3:30pm PST

Marsha is already back on the road with Eric Benet giving you an opportunity to see her in all her mommy glory. We highly suggest you go to the show and then have unprotected sex with someone you love dearly.

