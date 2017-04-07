Some Unveiled Preciousness: Marsha Ambrosius Shares The First Photos And Videos Of Her Adorable Daughter Nyla
Marsha Ambrosius Shares First Photos Of Her Daughter Nyla
If you follow her on social media (or read our site) then many of you already know that sultry songstress Marsha Ambrosius gave birth to a beautiful baby girl around Christmas of last year.
Marsha’s music is undoubtedly responsible for helping people all across the world make babies, she now has one of her own, Nyla.
While she has shared some pics of herself holding the young princess, today she posted the very first full-faced photos and holy s#!t are they adorable!
DIDN’T WE TELL YOU?!?!
We couldn’t be happier for Marsha and her fiance Dez! Beautiful Black family!
Marsha is already back on the road with Eric Benet giving you an opportunity to see her in all her mommy glory. We highly suggest you go to the show and then have unprotected sex with someone you love dearly.
Images via Instagram