Still BOOKED: Here’s How Kelly Price Met Her Fine Azz New Bae

Lazy Sundays… @mrtbabers A post shared by Kelly Price (@mskellyprice) on Mar 19, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

New man, who dis?

Kelly Price Dishes On Her New Relationship

Remember when we told you that Kelly Price has been looking healthier and happier than ever with her new man by her side?

Well the songstress is revealing details on her new bae Terrell Barbers, a 19 year Navy man. According to Kelly they met while dating other people and were just friends.

It’s since blossomed into a relationship and she’s glad it did.

She tells TheJasmineBrand:

“I am excited about my relationship with Terrell,” said Kelly. “I wasn’t looking for love. Neither of us was. I’d been in the same relationship since I was 16. We were both dating other people when we met. I was having a GREAT time dating, being single and having “suitors” after nearly 24 years of marriage. We were friends first and developed an incredible bond inside of that friendship and at some point it changed for both of us. It was unexpected but we both knew that something changed so we decided to give love with a friend a chance to thrive. I’m glad we did.”

Go girl!

Prior to dating Terrell, Kelly was linked to NFL player Bryant McKinney and her her now ex-husband of 24 years.

Atlanta never looked more beautiful than it did today. #PreBirthdayCelebrating #April4th On 4/4 I'll be 44. #HappyBirthdayToMe @mrtbabers @trexx36 @mccoy_angela88 A post shared by Kelly Price (@mskellyprice) on Apr 2, 2017 at 7:22pm PDT

Get your happiness, boo.

