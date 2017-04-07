Racist? Airbnb Bans Trump Supporting Host For Cancelling On “Asian” Woman [Video]

This story is kind of…well, see for yourself.

A group of Airbnb customers were turned away when a hosting woman wouldn’t accept the cheap price for a group of people and their 2-dogs to stay at her residence. The argument turned racial, as always with the ilk of this Trump supporter, when the woman purchasing the room threatened to contact Airbnb. The host told the woman she wouldn’t be rented to if she was “the last person on earth.” The room owner also said “One word says it all. Asian.” Now the host is banned for life from Airbnb.

Sure, she got racist at the end so the ban was justified, but do you think its fair to get a room for 3 adults and 2 dogs for $50? Where they do that at?

