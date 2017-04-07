Welp! Chris Brown And Lil Wayne Are Named In Federal DRUG Case 

Chris Brown And Lil Wayne Linked To Criminal Drug Probe

Chris Brown and Lil Wayne are now reportedly targets of a federal drug investigation according to TMZ. The case involves thousands of dollars of narcotics, including lean, and both Weezy and Breezy are indirectly linked to the probe. But, how are they involved?

The investigation was triggered by a criminal drug trial involving Harrison Garcia, a Miami music producer who has ties with both Breezy and Weezy. Garcia allegedly sent texts to people acknowledging and even bragging he sold drugs to both rappers.

In a text an unnamed woman, García sent a screenshot of a $15,000 bank deposit from Chris Brown, saying, “Look who put money my account.” The woman said, “What that for LOL” and he responded, “Drugs … lean and sh*t” … this according to the Miami Herald.

According to the report, , he also dents text to another person saying “I’ll shoot u some trees.” Garcia responded, “It’s for Wayne.

Welp. Good luck with that.