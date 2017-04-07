Mod Ting! Idris Elba Might Really Be The Next James Bond According To Director John Ridley

Idris Elba Might Just Be The Next James Bond

Many folks in the Black community have quietly been pining for a Black 007 for quite some time.

Well, it looks like that dream is closer to coming true than expected.

The DailyMail is reporting that director John Ridley was waxing poetic about Idris Elba on BBC Radio One and might have let it leak that Idris Elba already has the gig replete with Walther PPK, Aston Martin, dry martini and gorgeous leading lady:

The American director and writer divulged: ‘Idris is pretty much becoming a national treasure for every country. We couldn’t have done it without him. ‘It was a pleasure, he’s a gentleman. I can’t wait to see him as James Bond quite frankly.’

Whaaaaat?!?!

Now, to be fair, we can’t exactly tell if Ridley was speaking hopefully or factually, but it sounds like Idris has a legit shot.

You hype?

Image via WENN