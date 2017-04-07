An Exclusive Look Into Laura Govan’s Fitness Pop-Up With Guest Like Torrei Hart [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
(Video Above Is Not From Event)
Yesterday at Yas Fitness in DTLA, Fit Mom Laura Govan hosted a private Spin/Yoga class taught by Fitness Guru Nicole Rush. A few of Govan’s pals made it out to support her @SweatByLMG fitness initiatives! The women in attendance were; Daphne Wayans, Laura, Torrei Hart, Althea Hart, Joie Chavis, Jade Pinkett, Nicole Rush, and Malaika Frazier.
